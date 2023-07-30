Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as high as C$3.71. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 145,058 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jonestrading set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.75.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10). Research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.