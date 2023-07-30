One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. 42,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,174. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.