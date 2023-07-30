One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,236. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

