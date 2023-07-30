One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $18.96 Million Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,756 shares during the quarter. ACV Auctions accounts for approximately 11.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.92% of ACV Auctions worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $2,195,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,818,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,624,382 shares of company stock worth $76,723,895 in the last three months. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 728,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

