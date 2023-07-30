One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,583 shares during the quarter. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 4.53% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 67,981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HGER traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

