One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 19,429 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,429 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.18. 2,455,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

