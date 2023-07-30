One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 55 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.08.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.66. 1,281,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,371. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.71 and a 200-day moving average of $222.26. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

