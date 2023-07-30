One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 55 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.08.

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.26. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

