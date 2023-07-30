One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 42,215 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO remained flat at $50.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.67.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

