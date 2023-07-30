OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 3.5 %

OPHC stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

