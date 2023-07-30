OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Down 3.5 %
OPHC stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.