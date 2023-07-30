Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,638 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 2.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $735,431,120,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.99. 6,912,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,819,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

