Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ODV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 33,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $355.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Osisko Development had a negative net margin of 329.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Development will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Osisko Development by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Development by 2,497.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

