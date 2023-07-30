Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,757,900 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 4,769,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

Shares of OBNNF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 116,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,052. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Featured Stories

