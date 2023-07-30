Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

OXLCN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. 1,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

