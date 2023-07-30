P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $25.25 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About P.A.M. Transportation Services
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
