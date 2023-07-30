P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $25.25 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 412.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,577 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.