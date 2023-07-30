Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 529 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. 5,299,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

