Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 572 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,595,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,113. The firm has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

