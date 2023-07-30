Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,054,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411,848. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

