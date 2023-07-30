Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

AMGN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.37. 1,889,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.30. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.