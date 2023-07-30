Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $5.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,891,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,145,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.