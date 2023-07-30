Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 534 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CAT traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.43. 2,104,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,081. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.05. The firm has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

