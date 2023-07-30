Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives $950.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $950.00.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Partners Group Price Performance

Partners Group stock opened at $1,120.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $967.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $949.46. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $753.75 and a 1 year high of $1,145.71.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.