Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $377.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after acquiring an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after buying an additional 347,523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,129,000 after buying an additional 334,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after buying an additional 317,527 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $368.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.71. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

