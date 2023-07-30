PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 926,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 78,607 shares in the last quarter.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. PDD has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

