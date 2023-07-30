PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEP traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,602,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.26 and its 200-day moving average is $183.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

