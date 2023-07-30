Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-226 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.91 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.93-$4.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Perficient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.25.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.49. 1,450,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,726. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Perficient has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,897.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Perficient by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Perficient by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.