Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. 24,054,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,411,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

