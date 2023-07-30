Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,054,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411,848. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

