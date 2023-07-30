Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys 18,940 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 148.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

