Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $1.62 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.58.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.