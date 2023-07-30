Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $23.81 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,919 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 3.8% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $23,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904,496 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,421,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

