Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 0.8% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

MU opened at $71.20 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,156. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

