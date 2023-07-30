Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $691,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VOO opened at $419.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.97 and a 200-day moving average of $382.43. The stock has a market cap of $319.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

