Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 1,939 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIDO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

