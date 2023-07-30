Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 7,729 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 152.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

SPGI stock opened at $392.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.57. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

