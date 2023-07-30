Pictet North America Advisors SA Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 149.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

