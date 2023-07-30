Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 457 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average is $96.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

