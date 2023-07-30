Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,084,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 6,097,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,871.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANHF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. The company offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.

