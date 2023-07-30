Piper Sandler Boosts Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Price Target to $52.00

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $529.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $56.04.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $40.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Funke acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,633.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

