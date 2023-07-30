Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $149.78, but opened at $146.13. Piper Sandler Companies shares last traded at $148.23, with a volume of 13,702 shares traded.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.01 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

Several research firms have commented on PIPR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,462.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,209.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,156,042 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.97. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.