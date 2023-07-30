Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $400.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $368.37.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $338.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.93. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

