PotCoin (POT) Trading 71.9% Lower Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $271.44 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 71.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00322251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013428 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003378 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.