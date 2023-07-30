Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Shares of PLPC stock traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $174.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,285. The company has a market capitalization of $865.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.81. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.82 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.33%.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

