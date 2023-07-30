PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) vs. Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Financial Comparison

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) and Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PriceSmart and Dollarama, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PriceSmart 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dollarama 0 2 0 0 2.00

PriceSmart currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. Dollarama has a consensus target price of $93.94, indicating a potential upside of 42.36%. Given Dollarama’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dollarama is more favorable than PriceSmart.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PriceSmart 2.71% 12.20% 6.74% Dollarama N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PriceSmart and Dollarama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PriceSmart and Dollarama’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PriceSmart $4.07 billion 0.60 $104.53 million $3.76 20.86 Dollarama N/A N/A N/A $2.04 32.36

PriceSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Dollarama. PriceSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollarama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of PriceSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Dollarama shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of PriceSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PriceSmart pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dollarama pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. PriceSmart pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dollarama pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PriceSmart has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PriceSmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PriceSmart beats Dollarama on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services. The company also operates Click & Go, an e-commerce platform for online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery services. PriceSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc. in September 2009. Dollarama Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mount Royal,Canada.

