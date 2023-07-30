Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,105.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

