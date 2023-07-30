Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$6.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.4-$85.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.28 billion.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $4.30 on Friday, reaching $156.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,397,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.26. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $368.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.