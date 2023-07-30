Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the June 30th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:UFO traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. Procure Space ETF has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.
The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.
