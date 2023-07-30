Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the June 30th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Procure Space ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFO traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. Procure Space ETF has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Procure Space ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

About Procure Space ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Procure Space ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Procure Space ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

