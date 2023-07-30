ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,707.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

