ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,820,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 34,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 156,253,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,511,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $69.55.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Stories
