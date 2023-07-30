ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,820,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 34,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 156,253,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,511,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $69.55.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.