Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in July

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 654.0 days.
Puma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. 196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $75.21.
About Puma
