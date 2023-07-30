Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in July

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 654.0 days.

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. 196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $75.21.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

